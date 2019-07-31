Josh discusses the moves made at the MLB Trade deadline from Guaranteed Rate Field on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a building excitement towards 3 PM on Wednesday afternoon as the time for all MLB teams to make trades for the 2019 season was slowly dwindling.

The Cubs and White Sox had some decisions to make as each squad hoped to build for now and the future. In the end, it was Theo Epstein that made a few more moves than Rick Hahn before the clock struck 3 PM.

Josh Frydman was on the south side to talk about both team's moves at the deadline on Sports Feed live from Guaranteed Rate Field with Jarrett Payton. He talked about each team and the direction they're heading for the final two months of the season on the show, and you can watch those segments in the video above or below.