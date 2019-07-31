Man working to find stepson’s killer among 2 gunned down in Maywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A person working to confront violence in the area has been shot and killed for the second time in less than a week, after two men were gunned down in Maywood Tuesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yarnell White and Dean Stansberry were standing on the sidewalk near their homes on the 1200 block of 13th Avenue when someone pulled up in a car and opened fire, hitting both men several times and killing them.

A witness said many shots were fired, some hitting the house they were in front of, and a nearby car.

Stansberry had been working to find his stepson's killer ever since 19-year-old Isaha Scott was shot in front of the Maywood Family Dollar store in March. A little more than a week ago, Stansberry was with his wife at a vigil calling for witnesses to help them identify Scott's killers.

At the vigil, Scott's mother Kisha Stransberry said people are still not coming forward, and she still couldn't believe she found out he was dead when witnesses started posting images of him on social media.

Last Friday, two Englewood moms involved with Mothers Against Senseless Killings were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at 75th Street and Stewart Avenue.

Maywood Detective Angela Patterson says they are trying to gather more information about White and Stansberry's shooting. For now, Patterson didn't whether it's connected with the killing of the moms in Englewood.

"At this point we are looking into every lead possible," Patterson said.

Maywood police are still searching for suspects, and Chicago police have not made any arrests in the killing of the moms in Englewood.