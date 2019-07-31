Rev. Pervis Thomas discusses the ‘Battle of the Blocks’ tournament on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For 12 years, the tournament has been helping bring together different parts of Englewood for a week of basketball.

The "Battle of the Blocks" Peace Tournament takes place from August 5 through August 10th and brings 16 teams from the neighborhood Nicholson Stem School for a number of games in the name of unity.

Rev. Pervis Thomas of New Canaan Lane Missionary Baptist church has been keeping the tournament going for over a decade and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss this year's event with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch their discussion in the video above or below. Here is the information for this year's tournament.

12 Annual "Battle of the Blocks" Englewood Peace Tournament

August 10th-15th

Nicholson Stem School Parking Lot

Play Begins at 4 PM

Championship Game on August 10th at 5 PM