Cubs say farewell to Carl Edwards Jr., who was traded to the Padres on Wednesday

CHICAGO – A few weeks ago, the Cubs said goodbye to the man who got the final out in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, giving the franchise their first World Series title in 108 years.

On Wednesday, they traded away the guy who got the first two outs of that 10th inning of that memorable contest against the Indians at Progressive Field.

That’s Carl Edwards Jr., who got 2/3 of the outs in the 8-7 win over Cleveland on November 2nd of that year, and while he couldn’t finish off the save, it figured to signal a long future for the reliever in Chicago.

But struggles over the past few months in 2019, which led to his demotion to Triple-A Iowa for most of the year, has led the Cubs to do the same with this pitcher as they did with Mike Montgomery: Give him a change of scenery.

Right before the 3 PM trade deadline, the Cubs sent Edwards to San Diego in exchange for left-handed reliever Brad Wieck, ending his tenure with the team that began with five appearances in the 2015 season.

Edwards appeared in 192 games in Chicago with a 3.30 ERA in 174 1/3 innings with 234 strikeouts compared to 96 walks. One could argue his finest days came in the 2016 playoffs when he had a 2.84 ERA in six appearances, the last of which was Game 7 of the World Series.

He’d increase his appearances in the next two seasons, appearing in 128 games while keeping his ERA under three in the regular season. There were ups and downs in those times, including an 11.57 ERA in seven games in the 2017 playoffs, but things turned for the worst in 2019.

After four games he had an ERA over 32, allowing six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings and was sent down to Triple-A Iowa, where he stayed until May 6th. He stabilized a bit in his return but still struggled to find rhythm and was demoted to Triple-A Iowa after allowing a ninth-inning run in a loss to the Padres July 21st at Wrigley Field.

While it wasn’t the best of endings to his career, the team did remember his contributions to that 2016 team fondly on Wednesday afternoon.

Wieck comes to Chicago after a year-and-a-half at the MLB level with the Padres, appearing in 35 games with a 5.40 ERA with 41 strikeouts compared to nine walks. This season, Wieck has a 6.57 ERA in 30 appearances and 24 2/3 innings with 31 strikeouts and nine walks.

The pitcher got a scare early in 2019 when it was discovered that he had testicular cancer, undergoing surgery before the start of the season.