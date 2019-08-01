Eddy Curry discusses the Big3’s upcoming visit to Chicago on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He was a star at Thornwood and had his time in the NBA, including the start of his career with the Bulls.

After playing overseas in China in the 2012-2013 season, Eddy Curry returned to ASEAN Basketball league last season after a six-year absence from the game. Now he's taking the latest step in his career with the Big3 this summer.

This weekend, Curry returns to his hometown as the league makes a stop at Allstate Arena on Saturday, August 3rd. Before the event, he stopped by Sports Feed for a conversation with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss the Big3, his basketball career, including his time with the Bulls.

You can watch Eddy's discussion in the video above or below.