Security measures in place as Lollapalooza kicks off in Chicago’s Grant Park

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza 2019 kicks off in Chicago's Grant Park Thursday.

The gates officially open at 11 a.m., and nearly a half million people are expected to pack the four-day festival. City leaders are working around the clock to keep people safe.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a "robust security plan" to protect patrons at this weekend's Lollapalooza.

Lightfoot's promise Monday came a day after a shooting at a California food festival that killed three people and wounded 12.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications notes in a statement that each year, tighter security measures are implemented, including elements that are seen and unseen.

Chicago police beefed up security last year in the wake of the October 2017 mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

The entrance felt a lot like airport style screening, and they’re sticking to that method this year. Festival-goers will be searched with a full body pat-down and metal detector screening before they're allowed inside.

Also, you can only bring small purses, fanny packs, and draw string bags -- backpacks are not allowed.

In addition to the fencing around the park, 330 security cameras have been put in place, 900 private security guards on the ground, plus a vast number undercover and uniformed cops patrolling the park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Hospitals will also be working overtime this weekend. Last year, Lurie Children’s Hospital alone took in about 100 ER patients from the music festival.

Festival organizers are reminding people to know your exit route in case of an emergency.

the festival has been evacuated several times due to weather.

fortunately, the weather looks like its going to cooperate this year.