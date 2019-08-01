× SUV slams into Panda Express near Midway Airport

CHICAGO — An SUV crashed into a Panda Express near Midway Airport Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at 65th Street and Cicero Avenue, just two blocks south of the airport. A man was driving a Chevy Equinox eastbound on 65th Street and attempted to make a right turn onto Cicero, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the restaurant.

The man fled the scene. A female passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash, but refused medical treatment.

The Panda Express restaurant sustained substantial structural damage. No other injuries were reported.