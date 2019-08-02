5-year-old shot, 2 stabbed on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old was shot and two adults were stabbed on the South Side Friday night.

Police said around 7:15 p.m., a 5-year-old was shot in the leg and a 34-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were stabbed multiple times in the arm.

The incident stemmed from a domestic situation, according to police.

The 5-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. The man and women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. All three are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The incident happened near the intersection of 67th Street and Parnell Avenue.

Police are investigating the shooting.