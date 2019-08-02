Community on edge after 2 attacks near DePaul happen days apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man they are calling "armed and dangerous" after an attack on Freemont Street in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

This is the second attack to happen in the neighborhood near the DePaul campus recently, and it has neighbors on edge.

At about 8 a.m. on July 13, police said a man followed a 56-year-old woman into her garage as she pulled in, and he pulled out a knife.

“She had gone to get some breakfast food and had driven into the garage and didn’t realize until the garage was shut that someone had followed her," said resident Peggy Barber.

Neighbors heard the woman scream. She managed to get away from the man. Flustered, he then drove her car through the closed garage door and sped away.

"It was just totally shocking," Barber said.

Police have issued a community alert in that case. They said they are looking for Adam Bramwell, 32, for that carjacking and aggravated battery. Officers said there are two warrants out for Bramwell's arrest. He got out of prison earlier this year.

That attack happened just a few days and less than a half mile from the knife attack on a recent DePaul graduate. A 22-year-old woman was found near Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue with her face and neck slashed on July 18.

Police are still searching for the man they suspect in that case. They have not yet said if they think the two incidents could be linked.

Anyone with information on either attack is asked to call police.