1 person killed in fiery Bishop Ford crash

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A fiery crash on Saturday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway killed one person.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the Southbound lanes on the expressway at Silbey.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash where it appeared a semi truck collided with a car which then flipped over.

Witnesses said they were trying to get the semi truck driver out of his vehicle, but then the truck burst into flames and exploded.

Illinois State Police confirmed one person was dead and two other people were taken to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries.

The Bishop Ford was closed in both directions earlier Saturday morning, but the inbound lanes are open. The outbound lanes remain closed. Traffic was being diverted off onto the Dolton Avenue ramp.

A bridge was also damaged at the crash site. The Illinois Department of Transportation said they will have to re-inspect the overpass bridge for any structural issues before they can reopen it.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.