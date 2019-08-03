Girls across Chicago participate in 2019 ComEd Icebox Derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Girls across the Chicagoland area participated in the 2019 ComEd Icebox Derby Saturday.

The derby was held at the Daley Plaza from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Girls raced to the finish in solar-powered race cars made out of recycled refrigerators that they built themselves.

The race tested their speed, craftsmanship, analytical skills and ability to work in teams. The program encourages young women to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

ComEd mentors helped the girls transform the used refrigerators into racing vehicles.

Executive producer and star of LITTLE Marsai Martin was a celebrity guest at the event.

Multiple past Icebox Derby participants worked at ComEd as interns this summer.

Additional information can be found on the Icebox Derby website.