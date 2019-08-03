Security ramps up after dozens caught jumping Lollapalooza fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago's Office of Emergency Management ramps up security at Lollapalooza after dozens were caught jumping the fence Friday.

Cell phone video capturing Friday's security breakdown is one of several reports of fence jumpers getting into the massive Grant Park music festival without a ticket.

The greater concern to many is the fact that people tried to get in without passing through the airport-style metal detectors and full-body pat-downs.

Festival goer John Navarro said he is concerned about the attempted security breach even though the Office of Emergency Management said police were able to round up all the scofflaws.

OEMC redeployed resources to stop the fence jumpers by reinforcing the outer perimeter with bike teams.

Many people said they feel safer.

“I feel safe," Perla Hernandez, festival attendee, said. "I feel like if they already increased security, we’re going to be safe.”

Chicago police made an unrelated security incident arrest Friday night. 20-year-old Charles McCoy faces one felony count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon without a FOID card and three felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He was accused of tossing a handgun near the vicinity of Lollapalooza.