Soulful Chicago Book Fair gives black authors a chance to share their stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Soulful Chicago Book Fair allows authors who are often overlooked in standard outlets to share their stories.

Along a stretch of East 61st Street is the Soulful Chicago Book Fair.

Asadah Kirkland started the fair four years ago. She noted that black authors, such as Lorraine Hansberry, were raised right down the block.

However, many people from the same area as famous writers like Hansberry don't have the outlets to share their stories.

The fair gives a chance for black and minority authors, poets and even composers to share their unique perspectives and stories.

For writers like Regina Alston and her children's book Lena's Adoption Day, the fair means so much.

"It's my story, growing up in foster care," Alston said. "I wanted to share my story with little children."

The Soulful Chicago Book Fair ran until 8 p.m. Saturday.