For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Spell of sunny, warm days continues
-
Warm, comfortable summer days ahead
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Sunshine for much of the weekend, humidity creeps up
-
-
Heat wave coming to an end with expected thunderstorms
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
-
Warm with storms overnight, possible over Memorial Day weekend
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week
-
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday