1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Edens Expressway

SKOKIE, Ill. — One person was killed and three people were injured early Sunday morning in a crash on the Edens Expressway.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-94 at Gross Point Road.

Illinois State Police said just after 1:30 a.m., a driver of a BMW sedan lost control of his car and hit a Chevrolet sedan and a Toyota taxi.

The Toyota overturned and the driver was dead at the scene. The BMW driver and two passengers were taken to hospitals. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

All northbound lanes of the Edens from Touhy Avenue to Dempster Street were closed for six hours.