23 people shot in separate shootings: police

CHICAGO — 23 people were shot between Saturday night and Sunday morning during separate drive-by shootings.

Seven people were shot early Sunday morning in Douglas Park on the city’s West Side, according to police.

A group of people were barbecuing on the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Avenue around 1:20 a.m. when someone fired shots from a black Camaro.

Three women and four men were hit with bullets.

A man, 21, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the groin.

A woman, 25, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was stabilized after getting shot in the arm and leg.

A man, 20, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized after getting shot on the right side of his body.

A woman, 19, was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was stabilized after being shot in the leg.

A 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were stabilized. A 23-year-old man also self-transported to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and right hand.

Douglas Park closes at 11 p.m. It is unclear why the group was in the park at the time.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Keith Flowers was at the hospital because he said his 33-year-old son Demetrius Flowers was shot and killed near 18th Street and Kildare Avenue before 4 a.m. Sunday.

"Three cars pulled up and they just started shooting," Flowers said.

Chicago police said five people were shot in that incident.

Dozens of people gathered outside Mount Sinai Hospital Sunday morning and waited to hear about the status of their loved ones.

Between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police logged nine separate shooting incidents.

Police are investigating the shootings.