James Fox discusses the White Sox farm system on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The time is ticking on the White Sox third rebuilding season, and the focus once again turns to the future for those on the south side.

The White Sox system remain the best in baseball, and a number of those prospects a creeping closer and closer to the major leagues. Some of them, like Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease, have already made their way to the White Sox, continuing their development under Rick Renteria.

James Fox of Future Sox has followed them throughout the year and appeared on Sports Feed to discuss those players for two segments with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

Watch their full discussion on the program in the video above or below.