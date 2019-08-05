1 dead in Northwest Indiana house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYER, Ind. — A house fire in Northwest Indiana has left one person dead Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the two-story home in the 7900 block of Rhode Court in Dyer just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters are still sifting through charred remains of the house for clues to tell them what started the fire. The deck is the only thing still standing.

“You could see the whole house was engulfed," said neighbor Melissa Alcala. "At that point, they were not going to be saving it, no matter what. It was pretty crazy. We were worried about the trees coming down and worried about the horses.”

There was no damage to neighboring properties.

The coroner did not confirm the identity of the person killed. A statement from officials lists the victim as “ John Doe.”