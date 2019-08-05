7 killed, 45 injured in Chicago weekend gun violence

CHICAGO — Weekend gun violence in chicago left 7 people dead, 45 injured.

Things got so bad on Sunday, one of the city’s trauma centers — Mount Siani Hospital — had to temporarily stop accepting patients, or go on bypass. “Bypass” means ambulances were directed to other hospitals.

Also early Sunday, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson held a news conference to address what he called “an unacceptable level of gun violence” that played out early Sunday.

Johnson said much of what happened was retaliation shootings, which created multiple victims. The first, being in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt in Douglas Park.

A Camero pulled-up and started shooting, and police said shots were returned. When it was over, seven people had been shot.

A little over an hour later, in the 1200 block of South Troy, two women were shot, and less than two hours after that, eight people were shot in the 1800 block of South Kildare. Demetrius Flowers, 33, was the only one who was killed in that shooting.

These shootings all played out in the 10th District on the West Side, and police said they were gang and drug-related.

To try to get a handle on things, 50 additional officers, tactical teams, and gang units were deployed in that district Sunday afternoon.

Johnson addressed the gun violence here and in both El Paso and Dayton: “We have to come together and figure out common sense solutions to these problems because clearly too many of our citizens are being shot and killed.”

Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Johnson are having events Monday to help address gun violence.

At 11:45 a.m. Johnson is planning to announce a database that will keep track of felony gun arrests.

At 9:30 a.m., the mayor will be in Lawndale, addressing mental health issues surrounding the problem.