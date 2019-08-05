9-year-old riding bike killed in Gary hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary are searching for a driver after a boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Sunday.

Markese Jones, 9, was on his bike on Broadway Avenue near Indiana 53 in Gary around 10 p.m. Sunday when, according to friends, he was struck by a dark-colored sedan.

Gary police said the sedan kept going and headed onto Interstate 80/94.

Police believe they have recovered the sedan, partially burned.

The Lake County coroner lists Markese’s cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary police at 219-881-1209.