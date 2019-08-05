Contreras out four weeks, Kimbrel heads to the IL on rough injury day for the Cubs

CHICAGO – They were expecting a bit of bad news about their catcher. Then they also got some bad news on the closer on Monday, too.

As expected, the Cubs confirmed that the hamstring strain for Willson Contreras suffered on Saturday against the Brewers will keep him out for a month. That was about the time frame many expected since he missed the same amount of time with the same injury in 2017.

Then came the news that closer Craig Kimbrel would be heading to the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, which is the first injury issues he’s had since arriving back in June.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.