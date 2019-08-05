Lightfoot blames Trump rhetoric for mass shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is joining the chorus of people contending rhetoric used by President Donald Trump in battling opponents are contributing factors in the weekend's mass shootings that left 31 dead.

Lightfoot on Monday said Trump has blown every "racist, xenophobic dog whistle." She adds that when you do that "animals come out."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also joined in the attacks on Trump's rhetoric. He says the president has created an environment that makes people feel "it's OK to attack people of color and immigrants in particular."

Lightfoot made her comments while lamenting Chicago's weekend gun violence, which left seven dead and more than 40 injured.

The Anti-Defemination League has been fighting against hate for more than a century.

David Goldenberg is the regional director and said the white nationalist “dog whistle” at all levels of government needs to stop including from the president. Who did condemn racism today but it needs to be called out and condemn every time by every political leader.

“We have certainly seen in recent years significant escalation in hate speech public realm political leaders and online through cyberhate,” he said.

Goldenberg said the ADL has set up shop in Silicon Valley to work with tech companies to help them get hate speech off the internet and regulate the hate-filled web sites shooters have used. He said some companies have been more welcoming than others.