Melissa Isaacson discusses her new book ‘State’ on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - For a few decades, she told the stories of the Windy City's professional sports teams. From the Jordan Bulls to the playoff-bound Cubs of the 2000s to the Bears, Melissa Isaacson was one of the voices of an era in Chicago sports

Now she's telling the story of a revolution that she was part of 40 years ago when a girls basketball team at Niles West High School made history.

Melissa discussed her new book "State: A Team, a Triumph, a Transformation," on Sports Feed Monday night with Josh Frydman. She discussed her memories of the team, her research in writing the book, and the impact of Illinois' first girls basketball state champion.

