Person dies after ‘medical emergency’ at Lollapalooza

CHICAGO — One person died after a “medical emergency” during Lollapalooza this weekend.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death, or the person’s name.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications released a statement Sunday:

“We were saddened to learn that an individual transported from the event in critical condition last night due to a medical emergency has since passed away the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Officials said they had 90 emergency transports to hospitals over the weekend.

Final numbers are not in yet, but police say there were 23 arrests in the first three days.

The four-day music festival drew several hundred thousand fans to Grant Park.

Security was tightened, after cell phone video showed dozens of people scaling the fence.