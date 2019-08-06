Ben Zobrist takes his next minor league step as he works towards a return to the Cubs

CHICAGO – There is still time for him to get some work in, so it’s not a major rush for the Cubs and their veteran utility player. But there is a deadline they have to hit to make sure that Ben Zobrist can make his return to the team in order to make it to the postseason.

With the first step down this weekend, the Cubs are sending him to his second minor league stop as he works his way back into MLB shape in the month of August.

.@Cubs have announced that 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist will be assigned to the Pelicans from August 8-August 10. Full info: https://t.co/E1qVnIx7dF Tickets ⬇️

Thur, Aug. 8: https://t.co/7kd7xgJgnf

Fri, Aug. 9: https://t.co/KMMtgND1km

Sat, Aug. 10: https://t.co/1iMNI7efGS pic.twitter.com/pfYiDdsws7 — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) August 6, 2019

The Cubs have assigned Zobrist to the Class-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans for their upcoming three-game series starting on Thursday and running through Saturday. The utility player has been on leave of absence from the team since May 8th, which came as he was going through a divorce from wife Julianna.

In order to be eligible to play for the Cubs in the postseason, he must be on the team’s active roster by August 31st.

Zobrist made his return to competitive play last week with the Class A South Bend Cubs as he took part in three games. He had two hits in nine at-bats with an RBI and a walk.