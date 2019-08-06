City officials respond after Ivanka Trump’s tweets about Chicago violence include errors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — City officials have responded after Ivanka Trump weighed in on last weekend's violence in Chicago with two tweets that included some factual mistakes.

In one of two Tuesday tweets, President Donald Trump's daughter writes that as the country grieves about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, "let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year."

As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 6, 2019

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the last weekend was the deadliest of 2019. But he said Ivanka Trump's assertion that there were seven killed and 52 wounded overstates the number of total shooting victims by four.

Further, while Trump writes that the victims were shot "near a playground," there was one shooting near a playground in which seven people were injured.

“She got the numbers wrong. She got the location wrong. That’s the danger of trying to govern via tweet. If they want to help they should actually call us and ask for specifics,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The tweets weren't the only thing frustrating the mayor and police superintendent who continues to ask why bonds were being set so low for people they believe are violent criminals.

"If we continue to not send that mental message of accountability to these individuals, why would the stop doing what they do?" CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

The president has singled out Chicago's gun violence in the past.