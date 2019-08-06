James Neveau talks baseball & Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to goals for Chicago's two baseball teams, they being with a word starting with the letter "P."

For the Cubs, it's yet another push for the playoffs for the group that plays incredibly well at home and struggles on the road. Meanwhile, the prospects continue to be the focus of the White Sox as the third year of their rebuilding enter their last two months of the season.

James Neveau of NBCChicago.com discussed both teams during his most recent appearance on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also got the chance to talk about the Blackhawks after a very active offseason that brings a number of new players to Jeremy Colliton's roster.

You can watch James' discussion with Jarrett and Josh in the video above or below.