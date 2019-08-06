Police investigating after 8-year-old duct-taped to pole in Huntley park

Posted 6:13 AM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, August 6, 2019

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Huntley police are investigating a reported bullying incident in which an 8-year old was duct-taped to a pole in a park.

The incident happened in Deicke Park, near the pool around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The Daily Herald is reporting that two teenagers allegedly duct taped an 8-year-old boy to a pole, and stole his 6-year-old brother’s candy.

The boys' father reported the incident, and posted it on a local Facebook page hoping to reach the teens' parents.

Police say the teens, believed to be 15 to 17-years-old, rode off on bikes.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

On Tuesday, a three-day forum for Huntley High School incoming freshmen begins, which addresses topics such as bullying and other issues held at the same park.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.