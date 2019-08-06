Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Storms possible as warm week rolls on
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week
-
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
-
Hot and humid week with storm possible
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
-
Rain possible as the week rolls on
-
Mild week with storms possible
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
Possible scattered storms Saturday evening, cool temps on Sunday
-
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Storms, showers possible Sunday
-
Hot and humid week, isolated storms possible