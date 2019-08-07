Anthony Herron looks ahead to the Bears’ preseason opener on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Two weeks ago, they were moving into the dorms at Olivet Nazarene University to get their second camp under head coach Matt Nagy underway.

Now they're just hours away from starting off the preseason of one of the most anticipated seasons in a decade.

The Bears will face the Panthers in the first of four games that won't count in the standings to get ready for the first one that will on September 5th against the Packers. Before Thursday's game, football analyst Anthony Herron joined Sports Feed to discuss the team's progress during training camp with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

