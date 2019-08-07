Family of slain U of I scholar to hold news conference today

URBANA, Ill. — A news conference is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of the body of a murdered University of Illinois graduate student.

A visiting scholar from China, Yingying Zhang was kidnapped and killed in 2017 by former graduate student Brendt Christensen. He’s serving a life sentence.

The Zhang family attorney says her body may have been taken to the Vermilion County landfill. The news conference is being held at the attorney’s office in Urbana.

A memorial service for Yingying Zhang will be held Friday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Savoy. Zhang’s father and brother will be among the speakers.