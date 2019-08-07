Wicker Park graffiti investigated as hate crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are investigating graffiti in Wicker Park as a hate crime.

A witness reported seeing two males between 14 and 25 years old who may have been responsible.

Photos from the website CWB Chicago shows anti-Semitic and racist graffiti scrawled on the side of the garage on the 1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue. The incident happened last Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a second garage was also defaced with gray paint, however they’re still working to figure out the message. A vehicle was vandalized as well, and officers found a gray spray paint can in the area.

The Anti-Defamation League said that nationally, hate crimes are on the rise and in Illinois, anti-Semitic incidents were up 9% from 2017 to 2018.

“It’s disheartening when you hear of these incidents occurring especially in the City of Chicago where diversity is our strength,” David Goldenberg regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said. “The reality is, what you saw in Lincoln Park in the last year, follows a trend an alarming trend of increases in anti-Semitism, hate crimes that are anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim.”

The investigation is ongoing.

No one has been taken into custody.