Woman, 24, charged in River North hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition

CHICAGO— A woman has been charged after turning herself in for a hit-and-run of a bicyclist nearly two weeks ago in River North.

Kristen Levasseur, 24 of Romeoville, was traveling westbound around 1:15 a.m. on June 25 in the 400 block of West Grand Ave. The male bicyclist was also traveling westbound on Grand Avenue when Levasseur hit him, left the scene and did not notify emergency services.

First responders took the victim to Northwestern Hospital and he is in critical condition.

Levasseur turned herself in to Chicago police around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and a DUI.

Police did not give any additional information.