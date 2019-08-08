Chicago Bears only accepting mobile tickets for games at Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— If you plan on attending the Chicago Bears' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday night, make sure you bring your smartphone!

Mobile tickets are required to enter home games at Soldier Field all season long.

The Bears said they are not allowing any paper tickets, print-outs or copies of barcodes. The team said this will cut down on the number of lost or counterfeit tickets.

The Bears said they recommend that visitors have their phones fully charged and have individual tickets sent to each member of your group. They also said downloading your tickets to your digital wallet in advance will speed up your check-in process if Wi-Fi is running slowly.

For those who do not have a smartphone, you can call the Bears Ticket office at 847-615-2327 or email them at ticket.office@bears.nfl.net.

You can also visit the Bears website to see a Mobile Ticket Guide.

The Bears-Panthers game kicks off at 7 p.m.