Juvenile charged in fatal shooting of 23-year-old Aurora woman

AURORA, Ill. — A juvenile male has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman in Aurora.

Police said the woman, identified as 23-year-old Jeanette Luna, was found shot inside a home on the 500 block of South LaSalle Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics from the Aurora Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but Luna was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives responded and interviewed potential witnesses and began investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Authorities determined that the juvenile was in possession of a firearm when it was discharged inside the home. Shortly after the gun was fired, detectives learned the juvenile fled the home. Investigators located the juvenile around 9 p.m. at a home in Aurora.

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday night and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with no FOID.