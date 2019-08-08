Matt Zawaski discusses the White Sox and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There will be no playoffs as many people expected. There has been progress by some of the prospects in the system. There are other prospects in the system that are having big year who will likely make a contribution next season.

So the third year of the White Sox rebuild is going as many expected, with the team a bit better yet out of playoff contention. The hope it that it will pay off next season with a run at the postseason.

Matt Zawaski of the "Pinwheels and Ivy Podcast" discussed the team's season on Sports Feed on Thursday with Josh Frydman. He also chimed in on the Cubs' continued chase for a fifth-straight postseason appearance as well, and you can watch that segment in the video above or below.