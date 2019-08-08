Patti Blagojevich ‘very grateful’ Trump considering commutation for husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The former First Lady of Illinois is responding to President Donald Trump comments that he is considering commuting the sentence of her husband, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

In a message posted to social media, Patti Blagojevich said: "Our President's comments on Air Force One last night make us very hopeful that our almost 11 year nightmare might soon be over. We are very grateful."

Trump told reporters on Air Force One Wednesday that he thought the former governor was treated "unbelievably unfairly."

The president also said he and Blagojevich are not friends, even though Blagjoevich appeared on Trump's reality show "Celebrity Apprentice." Trump said he thinks seven years in prison is long enough.

This isn’t the first time Trump has publicly dangled the possibility of a pardon. He voiced sympathy for Blagojevich back in 2018

Blagojevich has been serving a 14-year sentence for charges including wire fraud, extortion and soliciting bribes while governor.

Last year, the Supreme Court denied his request for a shorter sentence.

There's no official word on when this could happen. The New York Times reports it could be this week.