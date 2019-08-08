Pritzker, Lightfoot and others against Blagojevich clemency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thursday, Illinois braced for the possibility if Rod Blagojevich will be set free.

State and local political leaders said they’re not pleased.

"The governor disgraced his office," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "He is one of the few governor’s in the history of the country that’s been impeached."

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is not sympathetic.

"Governor Blagojevich should remain in prison," Pritzker said.

In a statement, Senate President John Cullerton said:

“With a unanimous vote, the Illinois Senate removed him from office and barred him from ever serving here again, and there’s not a damn thing Donald Trump can do about that.”

Following a visit to communities rocked by gun violence, overnight, the president changed topics.

“We’re going to be doing something very, I think, very impactful,” Trump told reporters. “A man who is a Democrat, not a Republican, who I don’t know very well, but he was on The Apprentice. I’m thinking about commuting his sentence very strongly. I think he was, I think it’s enough: seven years.”

Blagojevich is serving a 14-year prison term for attempting to sell President Obama’s vacated Senate seat and fundraising shakedowns.

It’s been a long road for Blagojevich and his family. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the former governor’s appeal.

In 2016, an appeals court ordered a resentencing after a judge struck down five of Blagojevich’s convictions.

Blagojevich appeared in court via video link and asked for mercy, telling the court: "Im sorry."

However, the judge said Blagojevich was aware of his illegal conduct.

"We find his sentence unusually cruel and heartless and unfair," Patti Blagojevich, wife, said.

All the key players from the Blagojevich era have been tracking the appeals.

“I thought the sentence was appropriate," Gov. Pat Quinn said. "It’s really appropriate for a person who does not show remorse. His apology wasn’t a full-throated apology.“

Mayor Lightfoot said the president should take his pardon and commutation powers more seriously.

"Now, he’s dangling a carrot in front of the Blagojevich family, which frankly is pretty cruel given how both the wife and daughters have been devastated by the incarceration of the former governor," Lightfoot said.