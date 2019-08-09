Child ‘extremely critical’ after West Pullman apartment fire that injured 3 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A child is in "extremely critical condition" after an apartment fire in the city's West Pullman neighborhood, fire officials said.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Indiana Avenue at the Indian Trails complex.

Officials said the fire began on the second floor.

The child is believed to be 12 or 13 years old and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

Witnesses said the boy was engulfed in flames from "head to toe."

A woman and two other children were also injured in the fire. The woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center . The two children were transported to Comer Children's Hospital. Officials said all are now stable.

The fire was contained to one apartment on the second floor. But smoke and water damaged displaced several other residents in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.