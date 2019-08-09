No injuries reported in massive fire in Kankakee County

Posted 3:10 PM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, August 9, 2019

UNION HILL, Ill. — No one was injured but several buildings were destroyed in a massive fire in Union Hill Friday.

The Herscher fire department responded to the 00-100 block of Center Street around 1:45 p.m.  More than 20 other fire departments arrived to assist.

Initial reports indicate the fire began at a lumber yard located on Center Street.

The Daily Journal reports the fire destroyed a business called Vanfab Inc. and that all 32 employees are safe.

Union Hill is located about 15 miles west of Kankakee, Illinois.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.