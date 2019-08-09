No injuries reported in massive fire in Kankakee County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION HILL, Ill. — No one was injured but several buildings were destroyed in a massive fire in Union Hill Friday.

The Herscher fire department responded to the 00-100 block of Center Street around 1:45 p.m. More than 20 other fire departments arrived to assist.

Initial reports indicate the fire began at a lumber yard located on Center Street.

The Daily Journal reports the fire destroyed a business called Vanfab Inc. and that all 32 employees are safe.

Union Hill is located about 15 miles west of Kankakee, Illinois.