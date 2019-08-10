15 people shot after weekend gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — 15 people were shot overnight and a few are in critical condition, according to police.

Several of the people shot were teenagers with many of the shootings happening near schools.

“It’s not easy for me to stand up here every Monday and talk about this," Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

Friday night into Saturday morning, Chicago police said 15 people were shot.

One of the most serious incidents happened in Marquette Park. Police said a group of people were standing on the sidewalk when someone drove up and opened fire. Multiple people were hit by bullets.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 14-year-old boy was standing in a park near 3600 W. Douglas Boulevard when he was shot, just across the street from Lawndale Community Academy.

Also overnight, two people were shot in the head, a 16-year-old and a 28-year-old in separate incidents. They are both in critical condition at local hospitals.

The 16-year-old was sitting in a car in the 3600 block of West 24th Street when he was shot in the head. A police pod camera perched on a light pole nearby caught the shooting.

In the 600 block of North Sawyer a 19-year-old was murdered while sitting in a car.

Neighbors said the block where he died in Humboldt Park has become a place to party at night. Cars line the street right outside of a charter school. Classes start again Monday.

Nobody is in custody in the majority of these shootings.