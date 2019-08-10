Bud Billiken Parade celebrates 90th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Thousands lined the streets for the annual Bud Billiken Parade.

The parade made its way through Bronzeville, ending at Washington Park.

The Bud Billiken Parade is one of the premier parades in the city and one of the largest in the country. It celebrates its 90th year.

The parade marked the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year. Plus, it marked the mayor's beginnings of a new chapter in Chicago's history.

"Today, lets recommit ourselves to upholding Billiken's virtue and mission that is to make sure our children have every opportunity that help them succeed," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

For parents and politicians, making sure kids can keep their concentration on school instead of violence is critical as well as ensuring educational equality regardless of a child's zip code.

But celebrating the Bud Billiken Parade by having fun is also what Chicago has and will continue to be about.