Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail: report

Posted 8:28 AM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, August 10, 2019

MANHATTAN, NY — Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide in jail, according to multiple reports.

The disgraced financier was found unresponsive in his jail cell in Manhattan, with injuries to his neck.

Epstein was facing charges for federal sex trafficking and was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
He pleaded not guilty.

Epstein had faced multiple allegations of sex with underage girls over the years. He had been convicted in 2008 and had to register as a sex offender.

Epstein was 66-years old.

