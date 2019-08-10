Man attempts to abduct child in Naperville: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A man attempted to abduct a child while the mother was inside the car, according to Naperville police.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a mother and her 5-year-old son were leaving an event at Rotary Hill for a Night at the Movies. The mother was sitting in the driver's seat of her parked vehicle, while her son was in the back. A man approached her vehicle, opened the rear door and attempted to remove the child out of the vehicle. After failing to remove him, he ran away.

"He was in a booster seat and he was seat-belted in which that did play a part during the initial struggle," Naperville police Commander Mike Son said.

The man is described as a white man in his 20s with blonde hair and thin build. He was clean shaven and wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Police said the mother called them an hour after the incident happened.

Neither the mother and child were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Investigations Division at 630-420-6666.