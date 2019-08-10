2 critically injured in Logan Square fire

Posted 9:02 AM, August 10, 2019, Updated at 11:51AM, August 10, 2019

CHICAGO — Two people are in critical condition after a fire raged through a five-story apartment building in Logan Square.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the 3200 block of W.  Fullerton St.

Heavy flames blew out of a second floor apartment on the west side of the building.   The fire was so intense it damaged the building next door.

One man was taken to Stroger Hospital.  A woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

They’re both in critical condition.

The rest of the people in the building were able to get out safely.

