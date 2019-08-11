6 shot in East Garfield Park, most of the victims are women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — 22 people were shot overnight across Chicago, six of those people were shot in a drive-by shooting on the West Side.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Lake Street, near the Garfield Park Conservatory.

Police said a group of people were standing on the sidewalk when someone fired shots from a passing car.

Five women, all in their 20s and 30s, were shot. A 25-year-old man who was with those women was shot in the back. An ambulance took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. All five of the women have been stabilized.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Also around 3:30 a.m., police said they were targeted in a marked squad car when someone opened fire on them. They pulled over a black Nissan and found weapons in that car. No police officers were hurt.

Despite all of the separate shootings, only one person has died so far, a 47-year-old man who was shot in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue Saturday night around 6 p.m.

Saturday, more than a dozen people were shot, one fatally. Many of those shootings happened near schools. Many of the victims were teenagers.

Chicago’s violence made national news last week in the wake of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Chicago police and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have agreed something needs to change. They are meeting every Monday to discuss weekend violence, but they have not announced any formal changes to social policy or policing. They are trying to get people off the streets late at night.

“How we move forward is with dialogue and that’s what we’re doing," LIghtfoot said.

In the vast majority of these weekend shooting incidents, nobody is in custody.