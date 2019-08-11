Festival Cubano wraps up 10th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Festival Cubano wrapped up its final day in Riis Park on Sunday.

Even though Cuba is 90 miles from the U.S., you don't have to travel too far to get a taste of what the island has to offer. All you have to do is travel a few miles or blocks to Riis Park.

Festival Cubano is a complete celebration of Cuban culture of all shapes and forms.

The festival showcased traditional Cuban food, music, entertainment and activities. Big name Cuban performers were also featured such as Buena Vista Social Club.

Some of the dishes served were the pork roast asada with black beans and rice and Cuban sandwiches.

The festival also featured carnival rides, games, hand-rolled cigar, domino tournaments and more.

Festival Cubano wrapped up its 10th year.