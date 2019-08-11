Kris Bryant’s blast helps the Cubs rally for a split in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI – It was a moment they needed after two days of ones to forget against the Reds. Kris Bryant was happy to provide it in the Cubs’ time of need on Sunday afternoon.

Staring down another deficit after two-straight losses to the Reds, who beat the Cubs by nine runs on Saturday night, the third baseman came through with the blast of the weekend to help the team salvage a split of the four-game series.

His three-run homer in the seventh inning turned a one-run deficit into a two-run lead, and his team didn’t look back in a 6-3 win at Great American Ball Park that gave them a pair of wins in the four-game series.

Bryant’s homer was his second of the month of August and was the highlight of a 2-for-5 day that gave him six hits for the series. It also gives the Cubs a 64-54 record, keeping them 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers and Cardinals for first place in the NL Central Division for the moment.