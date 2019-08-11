Shawn Sierra talks Bears on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The excitement only grows as the opener gets closer and closer and as the preseason creeps toward a close.

The Bears have already had their first preseason game and on Sunday broke the Bourbonnais portion of training camp in 2019. Now comes three more preseason contests and work at Halas Hall before they get to face the Packers on NFL Opening Night on September 5th.

What has looked good so far? Where is work needed? Shawn Sierra of "Shawn and Maya in the Morning" was on Sports Feed to discuss those topics on the team with Jarrett Payton on Sunday's show.

You can watch their lengthy discussion on the team so far in their preseason in the video above or below.