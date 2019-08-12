At least 46 shot — including 8-year-old girl — in weekend violence across Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —At least 46 people were shot across Chicago this weekend, with the youngest victim being an 8-year-old girl.

Four of those 46 people were killed.

In one of the shootings, 8-year-old Abrianna Barron was at a family barbecue Sunday when she was shot in leg after occupants of a blue Dodge Charger drove-by and fired shots on the 1000 block of N. Monticello in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition and is now recovering at home. No one is in custody at this time. Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.

Abrianna's mother told WGN her daughter still has bullet fragments in her leg, both above and below her knee.

In another incident near the Garfield Park Conservatory, 6 people were shot in the 3500 block of West Lake. Five of the victims were women in their 20s and 30s.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police officers were sitting in a marked patrol car at a stop sign in the 1700 block of South Kostner, when someone in a Nissan fired shots in their direction. No one was hurt, and officers took a man and woman from that car into custody.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the big problem is Saturday night into Sunday morning, when most of the weekend shooting victims are injured.

It's accountability Monday, and that means the police superintendent will be meeting with the mayor to discuss the weekend shootings.